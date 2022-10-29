According to the New York Post, two pranksters with cardboard boxes in their hands looked like two laid-off Twitter employees outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco. Deirdre Bosa, a journalist for CNBC, approached the duo to get a sound byte from them. While one said his name was 'Daniel Johnson', another identified as 'Rahul Ligma'- a cheeky internet joke and spoke to reporters while holding a copy of Michelle Obama's book "Becoming."

However, it later emerged that the duo were pranksters, not laid-off Twitter employees, but not before multiple media outlets fell for their prank. CNBC and Daily Mail were among the publications that reported on the 'layoffs' at Twitter.

"It's happening. Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them," CNBC reporter Deirdre Bosa tweeted alongside a picture of the duo.

However, Elon Musk responded to the prankster incident with a witty tweet saying 'Ligma Johnson had it coming.'

Highlighting the lapse in reporting, Twitter product manager Paul Lee wrote,''Quite ironic that a major news outlet failed to do basic diligence and fell for a crisis actor prank, resulting in the spread of misinfo, on the first day of new ownership. All you had to do was ask to see a badge or look for bird-themed stuff in the boxes." Lee also clarified that Twitter employees do not use Zoom to communicate, thus dispelling what one of the pranksters had said about being fired during a Zoom meeting.

It must be noted that Twitter fired four executives on October 28, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. "The bird is freed," billionaire Musk tweeted after completing Twitter's $44 billion takeover.