568 dead, several buildings damaged after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

In Turkey, at least 284 people have died while Syria has reported at least 239 deaths. The death toll in both nations are expected to go high.

"7.8-magnitude stuck near the city of Gaziantep, while Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported a 7.8-magnitude quake at the nearby city of Kahramanmaras, said the US Geological Service.

The quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital.

Local media reports put the initial death count at 15, although it is likely to climb much higher because it caught most people while they were still at home asleep.

Video footages shared widely on social media, show buildings were seen shaking as the earthquake jolted Turkey.

Public broadcaster TRT shows images of damaged buildings and people gathering in snowy streets.

One witness told the Reuters news agency that the quake lasted about a minute and shattered windows.

Reportedly, there were at least 6 aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks.

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes due to its location on various fault lines. The country is situated at the meeting point of the African, Arabian, and Eurasian tectonic plates, which makes it one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Turkey and have caused significant damage and loss of life in the past.

In 1999, two powerful quakes hit northwestern Turkey claiming 18,000 lives. In 2020, more than 100 people were killed in a quake in the western city of Izmir.

What Turkey's president said

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

"I convey my wishes to all our citizens affected by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and was felt in many parts of our country. All relevant units are on alert under the coordination of AFAD," he tweeted.

"Our search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the areas affected by the earthquake. Our Ministry of Interior and Health, AFAD, Governorships and all other institutions have started their work rapidly," he added.

"We are also coordinating the works initiated after the earthquake. I hope that we will overcome this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work," he wrote.

111 Killed in Syria following earthquake in Turkey

The death toll from the earthquake in South Turkey, which heavily impacted Syria, has led to 111 deaths in the neighbouring country.