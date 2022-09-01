Portugal health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies due to lack of hospital staff

Lisbon, Sep 01: In a shocking incident, a pregnant Indian tourist passed away in Portugal after she was turned away from a maternity ward. Taking responsibility for the death, Portuguese Heath Minster Marta Temido resigned from her post saying she felt "no longer able to remain in office" after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals.

Her resignation has been accepted by the country's Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transferred between Lisbon hospitals.

Accepting the minister's resignation, PM Costa thanked Temido for her work during the peak time of COVID-19. He also praised her effort in organising a successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Temido, a 48-year-old joined the health minister's office in 2018. She ia also an expert in hospital administration, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.