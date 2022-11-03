PM Shehbaz condemns firing incident near Imran’s container, seeks immediate report

Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel said.

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.