PM Modi’s Digital India vision an accelerator of progress: Google CEO Pichai

India must lead:

In 2022, Google added 24 new languages to its translation service using a new advancement in machine learning. Eight of these languages are native to India. "It means so much to see how people can access information and knowledge in their preferred language, and see the world open up to them in new ways. That's why I continue to be so optimistic about technology, and why I believe India can and must continue to lead," he added.

'India is part of me':

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. The Madurai-born Pichai was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year. Pichai received the award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday.

"India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe)," Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said. The Google CEO claimed that he is deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. "It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me," 50-year-old Pichai said while accepting the award from India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Pichai also said that he is looking forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India, as "we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people."

Pichai on India's G20 presidency:

Talking about India taking over the G20 presidency, the Google CEO said: "It's an amazing opportunity to build consensus on strengthening the global economy by advancing an internet that is open, connected, secure, and works for everyone. That's a goal we share, and are committed to advancing with you."

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday. "I am grateful for the opportunity to do this work together and bring the benefits of technology to more people," Pichai said.