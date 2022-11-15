PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. He also shared a warm hug with US President Joe Biden in Indonesia's Bali.

The PMO Twitter handle shared a photo in which the two leaders can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. In another clip shared by DD News, Biden and Modi are seen sharing lighter moments. The pictures of their meeting and the conversation have now gone viral.

This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that "reflects growth amid challenges".