And the last visit of the President of UAE as then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi took place in January 2017 when he visited India as the Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations of India on 26th of January that year.

In May, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the UAE and offered condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of former President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reaffirmed that India and its people stand by the UAE at this difficult time.

Naidu fondly recalled that under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries and also that Sheikh Khalifa took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in high esteem.

India observed a day of national mourning as a mark of respect to Sheikh Khalifa.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in high esteem," the MEA had said.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.