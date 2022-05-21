PM Modi congratulates Labor Party leader for win in Australian election

PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region."

. .

Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, tweeted, "Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. During the campaign he committed to deepen economic, strategic and people-to-people links."

Albanese will be sworn in as the prime minister after his Labour Party clinched its first electoral win since 2007.