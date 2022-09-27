PM Modi attends State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo | VIDEO

During the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of Abe and noted his contributions in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

''I am feeling very sad about the sudden death of former premier Abe... He took Japan-India relations to a greater level and also expanded it in many areas,'' Modi, who shared a close friendship with the slain Japanese leader, said.

Modi recalled that when he visited Japan last time, he had a long conversation with Abe.

''India is missing Shinzo Abe,'' he added. ''I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further and achieve greater heights,'' Modi told Kishida.