Modi was received by current UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival at the airport here.

The Prime Minister arrived here after attending a productive G7 Summit in Germany where he interacted with several world leaders on the margins of the summit and discussed issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.

In the UAE, Modi will convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Modi had expressed grief over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.