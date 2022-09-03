Plane that threatened to crash into Walmart in US lands safely

The pilot has been taken into custody, as per the US media. The man, who is identified as Cory Patterson, is alive, another report claims.

Earlier, he had called 911 and threatened to intentionally crash into Walmart, according to a report on Mirror.

"On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into WalMart on West Main," Tupelo Police Department said in a statement.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said state law enforcement and emergency managers were "closely tracking this dangerous situation.

The purported clip of the plane hijack showed it flying erratically in circles over homes and businesses.

"TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly," the authorities added.

The Police said at this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in the area are on alert. "Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the TPD said. More information will be released when appropriate, police stated.

The aircraft is a Beechcraft King Aire 90 owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, according to Flight Aware.