Taipei, Aug 03: Taiwan cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation, after China announced a series of military exercises.
The cabinet also said its citizens should feel reassured and that a national stabilisation fund for the stock market will closely watch the situation and react in a timely manner.
Aug 3, 2022 12:58 PM
China's Foreign Ministry holds briefing amid rising tensions over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Aug 3, 2022 12:56 PM
The nature of her (US Speaker Nancy Pelosi) visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy. This is an issue about China's sovereignty & territorial integrity: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Aug 3, 2022 12:44 PM
Pelosi's trip has heightened US-China tensions more than visits by other members of Congress because of her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives. She is the first speaker of the house to come to Taiwan in 25 years, since Newt Gingrich in 1997.
Aug 3, 2022 12:32 PM
Nancy Pelosi visits White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
Aug 3, 2022 11:52 AM
TV screens at multiple 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan were hacked to display the words "War Pelosi get out of Taiwan", according to local media reports.
Aug 3, 2022 11:51 AM
At a joint news conference a short time ago Pelosi played down the controversy around her visit to Taiwan and said Beijing had not responded similarly when other US legislators visited earlier this year.
Aug 3, 2022 11:21 AM
Chinese President, Xi Jinping has said that Beijing is keeping its eyes open in the wake of the visit by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
The Chinese president also said that his country continues to look at the world with eyes open not to miss a single provocation from the US reactionaries.
Meanwhile Taiwan has announced increased military alert levels after the visit by Pelosi.
Aug 3, 2022 11:20 AM
Won’t do anything to increase tension: US National Security Coordinator John Kirby on Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Aug 3, 2022 11:12 AM
Furious over the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taipei, the first by a top American official in 25 years, China on Wednesday announced punitive measures on outfits seeking ''Taiwan independence”, banned imports of some Taiwanese food products and suspended the export of natural sand.
Aug 3, 2022 11:12 AM
Japan has expressed concern to China over its military drills in waters around Taiwan, according to a government spokesperson.
Aug 3, 2022 11:11 AM
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan have encroached on the island's territory and amount to a blockade of its sea and air space, the defence ministry has said.
Aug 3, 2022 11:09 AM
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen the island would "not back down" as a furious China geared up for military drills in retaliation for the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Aug 3, 2022 10:51 AM
Aug 3, 2022 10:51 AM
Meanwhile, Taiwan said more than 20 Chinese military aircraft had flown into the island's air defence identification zone -- an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China's air defence zone.
Aug 3, 2022 10:51 AM
Pelosi addressed Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday and called for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Aug 3, 2022 10:50 AM
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday arrived in Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.