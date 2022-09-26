Pakistani chopper carrying two major rank officers crashes in Balochistan


Google Oneindia New

Islamabad, Sep 26: A Pakistani military chopper carrying two major rank officers and at least three Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos crashed in Balochistan. A total of six persons were on the chopper.

Pakistani military chopper carrying two major rank officers and at least three Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos crashed in Balochistan

In a tweet journalist Mona Khan said, Very unfortunate and sad news.. Another Heli crash news is coming from balochistan (sic). 6 on board including two Maj and 3 SSG commandos.

Published On September 26, 2022

More CRASHES  News arrow_forward

Read more about: crashes balochistan chopper
Read more...