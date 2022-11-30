Pakistan Taliban's suicide bomber attacks police truck killing 3, injuring 23 others

A suicide bomber from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group blew himself up near a police truck killing at least 3 people and injuring 23 others. Given the destruction, it is believed that 25 kg of explosives was used in the attack.



Islamabad, Nov 30: A police constabulary truck in Quetta, Balochistan was blown up in what appears to be a suicide blast. Initial reports 5 persons were killed and over 28 injured in the suicide blast that has been claimed b the Islamic outfit Tehreek-E-Taliban.

Reports also said that the police constabulary truck was on Polio duty and was part of a security team for the Polio vaccinators. A woman a child are reportedly among the 5 who died in the blast. A police sub-inspector named Ibrahim too died in the attack, while the injured have been admitted to the Quetta civil hospital.