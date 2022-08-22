The FIR reads that Khan in his speech had "terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge" with the aim to stop them from performing their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any individual related to his party.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV and then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of media persons and taking channels off air earlier."

He further said that the ban was not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affected the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many.

"What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi," he wrote.

The rally was organised by PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan claimed was blatant fascism prevalent under the imported regime of prime minister Sharif.