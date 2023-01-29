Pakistan: Hindus' houses demolished, belongings thrown on streets in Rawalpindi

Their attempt by the affected minorities to bring a stay order from the court did not come to fruition and the authorities used force to destroy their houses. "They are mafias and came in a group of at least 100 people. They even harassed us, attacked us as we tried to counter them. They are so powerful that no FIR was registered at the police station," a victim said. He added, "We tried to oppose them in a court, but the Cantonment Board has only one judge, Naveed Akthar, who takes their favour. We were having all the papers as we have been living here for over 70 years. They have not given us any notice and no time to save our household goods. We have no option but to take the family to a temple".

Hindus and other minorities have been persecuted in Pakistan in the last seven decades with police and judiciary turning a blind eye to the harassment on minorities in the country.

"Persecution of Hindus and minorities in Pakistan is not something that is new to us. Since the inception of this illegal and fake country that was created in the name of religion by dividing the living body of Hindustan, we have seen persecution of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Shins now, and has been at the forefront of Pakistan's atrocities against its own people," ANI quoted Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, an expert on Pakistan's Affairs, as saying.

Abduction, rape and forced conversion of young girls are frequently reported.

A few weeks ago, a group of top independent UN human rights experts expressed alarm at the reported rise in abductions, forced marriages and conversions of underage girls and young women from religious minorities in Pakistan.

The group called for immediate efforts to curtail such practices and ensure justice for victims. "We urge the government to take immediate steps to prevent and thoroughly investigate these acts objectively and in line with domestic legislation and international human rights commitments. Perpetrators must be held fully accountable," the experts said.

While noting Pakistan's previous attempts to pass legislation that will prohibit forced conversions and protect religious minorities, the experts deplored the ongoing lack of access to justice for victims and their families.

They noted that abductors force their victims to sign documents that falsely attest to their being of legal age for marriage as well as marrying and converting of free will.