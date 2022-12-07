Pakistan government locks down Gurdwara in Lahore, declares it a Mosque

Islamabad, Dec 07: The Pakistan government has locked the Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh in Lahore for worship and declared it as a Mosque. The decision was taken by the Evacuee Trust Property Board of Pakistan. The Board along with a few fundamental extremists locked down the Gurdwara which has led to anger among the Sikh Community in Pakistan.
The Board is a statutory body under the Government of Pakistan that administers property left behind by Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India during the partition. The Board was formed in 1960 following the Nehru-Liaqat Pact and Pant Mirza Agreement in 1955. Reports said that there has been a dispute for long regarding the Gurdwara in Lahore. A large number of devotees visit this Gurdwara everyday and recite the Guru Granth Sahib. This is not the first time that the Gurdwara located in Shaheed Gana Naloukha has been locked after it was claimed that it was a Mosque. A similar incident was reported two years back, when a prominent Gurdwara was declared a Mosque.