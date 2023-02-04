Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for alleged blasphemous content

Pakistan website, The News reported that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked Wikipedia after it refused to take down the content.

The report while citing a PTA spokesperson said that Wikipedia has been blocked. On the instruction the high court, the PTA degraded-disrupting and slowing access to Wikipedia, website for 48 hours as there was blasphemous content on it.

The notice to remove the content was sent to Wikipedia was sent under the applicable law and court order, the report also said.

Further it said that an opportunity was also provided, but the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content not appeared before the authority.

"Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law & court order(s). An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority", the PTA said in a tweet.

PTA further said, " given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported contents."

This is however not the first time that Pakistan has targeted social media platforms and websites. These acts have been slammed by freedom of speech activists.

In 2012, Pakistan had blocked over 700 YoTube links to a film termed as anti-Islam.This has triggered massive protests across several countries. The PTA was directed by the top court of the country to block links to the movie.

Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary who was then the chief justice had directed the telecom regulator to take down all sacrilege material which disrespected Islam or the Prophet in any way.

Blasphemy in Pakistan:

Blasphemy is a serious offence in Pakistan and is punishable with imprisonment, fines and even death penalty. The blasphemy law in Pakistan has been criticised by human rights activists for being vague and open to abuse. Pakistan has been accused of using this law to settle personal scores or to prosecute religious minorities. The law however remains in Pakistan despite criticism.