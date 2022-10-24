Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif greets Hindu community members on Diwali

Apart from Prime Minister Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

"I wish a happy Diwali for the Hindu brothers and sisters," he said while addressing the National Assembly.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists.