Pak cricketer Babar Azam in trouble as private pics, videos and audios of alleged sexting leaked online

The leaked materials indicate that Azam allegedly told the woman that her boyfriend would find a place in the team if she continues to sex chat with him. However, the fans of the cricketer have called out the leaked materials claiming that it was an attempt to tarnish his image."There is no movement of his lips that clearly shows that video has been edited by someone but we know he is humble and will not do these kinds of shameful acts," a user said. "What is the fuss about Babar Azam's leaked pic? Also, people should refrain from spreading it, if they have any decency left inside them," another user claimed. "This is bad. Don't interfere in anyone's personal life, who knows if that video is fake," a netizen came to the cricketer's support.

In the alleged video call recording, Azam's face is visible and someone's hand with nails, the report pointed out although the gender of the person was not clear.

However, this is not the first time where Babar Azam has landed in such a controversy. The cricketer was accused of sexually assaulting by a woman in 2020. "I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together," a report quoted the woman as saying at a press conference.

She added, "He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused. "Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said 'we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married'."

On the other hand, rumours are doing rounds that Babar Azam might be sacked from the captaincy from all three formats (Test, T20 and ODI).