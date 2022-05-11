Our reporter killed in cold blood by Israel forces alleges Al Jazeera

The channel also called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of the journalist.

The Palestinian health ministry too confirmed the death of Abu Aqleh, 51. She was a prominent and high figure in the channels's Arabic news service.

Israel confirmed that there was an exchange of fire when an operation was conducted early on Wednesday in the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups.

It added that it was investigating if the journalists were wounded possibly by Palestinian gunfire.