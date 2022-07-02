One-year-old child left in hot car by father dies in North Carolina

. .

When the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the youngster couldn't be revived, police said. The child's father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators have not determined just how long the child was in the car. Police have not released the name of the father or the child. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing. Mebane is a community about 70 kilometers northwest of the state capital of Raleigh.

PTI