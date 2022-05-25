On Texas shooting, Kamala Harris says need to have courage to act

Earlier, President Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," Biden said at the White House. "I am sick and tired. We have to act," Biden also said.

In a horrific mass shooting, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos killed 21 including 19 children.

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.