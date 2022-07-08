Tokyo, July 8: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. The incident took place in Nara town where he was addressing an election meeting ahead of Sunday's polling for the Upper House of the Parliament.
On camera: Moment when Japan's former PM was shot at
As the speech was being live telecast, the video of the sudden attack - two fire shots interrupting in speech - has surfaced.
NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.
Shinzo Abe, 67, was making a speech at the campaign event and "a man came from behind", a young woman told NHK. According to reports, Shinzo Abe collapsed after a second shot was fired.
Photos of the attacker being apprehended have also emerged. The man arrested has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old.
Several media reports said he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.
Japan is a country with some of the strictest gun laws among leading economies and shootings are rare.