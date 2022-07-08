As the speech was being live telecast, the video of the sudden attack - two fire shots interrupting in speech - has surfaced.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was making a speech at the campaign event and "a man came from behind", a young woman told NHK. According to reports, Shinzo Abe collapsed after a second shot was fired.

Photos of the attacker being apprehended have also emerged. The man arrested has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old.

Several media reports said he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

Japan is a country with some of the strictest gun laws among leading economies and shootings are rare.