The report said that authorities were looking into the cause of death.

Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

. .

The authorities are investigating the cause of death.

The military-owned body is currently working hard to produce more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as Taiwan boosts its combat power amid its face-off against China's growing military threat.

Ou Yang's death comes as Beijing presses ahead with exercises aimed at practising a blockade and ultimate invasion of the democratic island after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged the Chinese government.