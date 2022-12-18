Not afraid of PM Modi, RSS, BJP: Pakistan FM Bhutto

Bhutto has said that he is not afraid of PM Modi, RSS and the BJP. "If the purpose of these protests was to scare Pakistan, it would not work. We are not afraid of RSS. We are not afraid of Mr Modi. We are not afraid of the BJP. If they want to protest, they should," Zardari was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Islamabad, Dec 18: After making indecent remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the protests against his comments in India will not scare Pakistan.

"The history is a witness to the role the current Indian prime minister played in Gujarat. No matter how hard the BJP or RSS protests, they cannot distort history." It comes after the BJP held nation-wide protest against Bhutto on Saturday.

On Friday, Bhutto made personal remarks against Prime Minister Modi. It was a response to India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Later, responding to the personal attack by Bhutto on PM Modi, the External Affairs Ministry gave a befitting reply by calling it a "new low, even for Pakistan." "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said, in response to media queries regarding Pakistan Foreign Minister's uncivilised remarks.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. "Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP held protests across the country on Saturday against Bhutto's "uncivilized and distasteful" personal attack on PM Modi. BJP leaders and workers took out marches in various state capitals, burnt Bhutto's effigies, called him a "'vidwesh mantri' (hatred minister)" and demanded he apologises to the 135 crore people of India.