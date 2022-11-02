An air raid warning broadcast on national television told residents of Ulleungdo to "evacuate to the nearest underground shelter", according to reports.

Seoul, Nov 02: North Korea fired a total of more than 10 ballistic missiles toward the sea on Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid warning on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals.

Kang Shin-chul, director of ops for Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that,'North Korean missile launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to South Korean territorial waters" south of maritime border.''

He also said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea won't tolerate North Korean provocations and will sternly deal with them in close coordination with the United States. It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture on North Korea, as reported by news agency PTI.

The launch came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to "pay the most horrible price in history" - an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.

On Tuesday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticised the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned of "more powerful follow-up measures" in response.