North Korea fires 4 missiles into sea amid US-S Korea drills

Seoul, Nov 05: South Korea's military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North's western sea. North Korea this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew warplanes inside its territory.