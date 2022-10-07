The winners for 2022 will receive a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly Rs 7,41,21,331.75) and will be handed out on December 10.

Stockholm, Oct 07: Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won Nobel Peace Prize 2022, as per the official announcement made at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo on October 7.

The list of nominations was a closely guarded secret but was known to have 343 names on it, featuring 251 individuals and 92 organizations.

Ahead of the announcement, there was speculation that the committee would have to acknowledge Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

This prestigious award is being given since 1901, five years after the death of its founder Alfred Nobel. 102 peace prizes have been awarded till 2021.

Last year's winners were journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines. Since receiving the prize, both have been fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying attempts to silence them by their own governments.

The peace prize is awarded to those who have "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations."

This year's winners in other fields

The Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics has been jointly won by Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science."

The Nobel Prize 2022 in chemistry has been awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi and Morten Meldal, and Denmark's K. Barry Sharpless "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry."

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo received Nobel Prize in medicine for his work in human genomics and evolution.

Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to French author Annie Ernaux "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."

Nobel Prizes are awarded in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. It is widely regarded as the most prestigious award available in their respective fields.