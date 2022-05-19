No more: Why Elon Musk will not vote for the democrats

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has been expressing discontent with the Democrats. On Wednesday, he said that political attacks against him would escalate. Musk has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and democrats for their proposals to tax billions and given more tax incentives to union made electric vehicles.

"I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican or Democrat. In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically. Overwhelmingly. I might never have voted Republican. Now, this election? I will," he had said earlier.

Musk recently said that he would reverse Trump's Twitter ban, when he buys the social media platform.

He also said that Twitter is far left biased because it is headquartered in California.