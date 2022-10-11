This is fourth such instance in 15 days. In the recent past, three women from Hindu community were kidnapped and converted to Islam, the report said.

A 14-year-old girl named Meena Meghwar was abducted from Nasarpur area on September 24, and another girl was abducted on her way back to home.

A Hindu man had also claimed that his wife was kidnapped and later he found her to be converted to Islam. However, cops said that the woman had converted to Islam to marry Ahmed Chandio on her own.

The situation of minority women in Pakistan has turned bad to worse in the recent years as a fresh report has stated that nearly 6,754 women were abducted in the country's Punjab province in the first half of 2021. Out of that, 1890 women were raped, 3721 were tortured and 752 children were raped, Duniya News reported.

Women are abducted, forcibly converted, forcibly married and abused, and their families are unsuccessful in their attempts to challenge these crimes using legal avenues, reported IFFRAS.