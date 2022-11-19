'New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, not reach’: What else did Musk say?

Twitter Accounts Restored

The Tesla CEO also announced that Twitter plans to restore several controversial accounts which were banned or suspended, but he is yet to take a call on former US President Donal Trump's account. "Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made," he posted.

Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly Capitol attack on January 6, 20220, with Twitter citing the "risk of further incitement of violence". It denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.

After Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, the former US president hailed the development, but declined to commit to rejoining the platform. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his own Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, many employees have resigned after Musk Twitter employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company's new "hardcore" work environment or leave.

However, Musk has said that he is "not super worried" over the future of the social media giant as "the best people are staying".

"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Musk tweeted in a response to a tweet by a user who said "What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don't know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused."