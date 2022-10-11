New ‘highly infectious’ COVID variants, BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 found in China

It should be noted that BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2) is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1.

Beijing, Oct 11: New Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are highly infectious with greater transmissibility have been detected in China amid the latest Covid uptick in the country.

The BF.7 was detected on October 4 in Yantai and Shaoguan city. BF.7 is an alias for B.1.1.529.5.2.1.7. While the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, as reported by Global times.

On October 9, China reported 1939 locally transmitted cases, the highest since Aug. 20, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Monday.

It should be noted that China is still enforcing strict zero-Covid measures, which aim to stamp out chains of transmission through border restrictions, mass testing, extensive quarantines, and uncompromising snap lockdowns.

Earlier, the World Health Organization had also warned against the highly infectious BF.7 COVID subvariant expecting it to become a new dominant variant.

Listed below are 10 symptoms that are most common if infected with Covid19: