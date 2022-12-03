New Army Chief Asim Munir orders major reshuffle in Pak army

Many Army Generals, who were eyeing the coveted post, have opted for premature retirement since the appointment of Asim Munir as Pakistan's new Army Chief.
Islamabad, Nov 03: Pakistan's new Army chief General Asim Munir has announced a major reshuffle in his army staff, the force widely perceived as Islamabad's political guise of democracy. Notably, many Army Generals, who hoped to lead the Pakistan army, opted for premature retirement after Munir was appointed as the new Army Chief.
Major General Ahmed Sharif from the corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) will now lead the media wing of Pakistan's Army - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Sharif will be the first officer from the EME corps to take up the designation. As he became the new head of ISPR, Sharif replaced Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, according to reports.