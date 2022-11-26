'Never forget, never forgive and together we stand': Israeli envoy on 14 years of 26/11 attack

The Israeli envoy also paid tributes to all the victims of the terrible Mumbai terror attack. He tweeted, "Today, I join the people of India in paying my heartfelt tribute to all victims of the terrible #MumbaiTerrorAttack of 26/11."

New Delhi, Nov 26: On 14 years of the 26/11 attack, Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said that Israel stands with India against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and will "never forget and never forgive."

The Israeli envoy said, "Today, we're commemorating 14 years of the horrendous terror attacks in the centre of Mumbai, one of the busiest cities in India and the world. Israel stands with India against terror. It's not only because there were Israeli victims both India and Israel are victims of years of ongoing terror," ANI quoted him as saying.

Israel's Ambassador further added, "And the only way to counter terror is uniting together. We will never forget, we will never forgive, both countries are victims of terror. We appreciate India convened two international conferences on combating terror and terror financing. Never forget never forgive and together we stand."

This day, 14 years ago:

Recommended Video

2008 Mumbai Attacks: Jaishankar says planners must be brought to justice | Oneindia News *News

Today is the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

On this day 14 years ago, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai, which is often referred to as 26/11.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

Although most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.