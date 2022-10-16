The Indian embassy in Kathmandu also expressed grief over the passing away of the Nepali historian Satyamohan Joshi.

"@IndiaInNepal expresses its deep condolences on the passing away of Nepal's literary luminary #shtaabdiipuruss Shri #Satyamohan Joshi His legacy through his works will continue to be source of inspiration," Indian embassy in Kathmandu tweeted.

Joshi was born on 12 May 1920 to Shankar Raj and Raj Kumari Joshi, in the Lalitpur district of Nepal.

Having learnt his alphabets at home, he later enrolled at Durbar High School in Kathmandu. He completed his bachelor's degree at Trichandra College, became the first director of the Archaeological and Cultural Department in 1959, and established the Rastriya Naachghar - National Theatre in Kathmandu, Archeological Garden in Patan, Archeological Museum in Taulihawa and the National Painting Museum in Bhaktapur.

A national postal stamp, showing his portrait, was issued in his name in 2021. Total of 100,000 copies each with value of NPR 10 were printed.

On 18 March 2022, his biography titled Satyamohan was published. The biography was written by Girish Giri, a writer and reporter.