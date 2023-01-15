Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash

The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash.

Kathmandu, Jan 15: The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara that killed at least 67 people.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.