NASA to deliberately crash spacecraft into asteroid to divert its movement: Where to watch this event?

The mission is called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world's first spacecraft to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, that will hit a target asteroid (which poses no threat to our planet) on 26 September.

New York, Aug 24: NASA is scheduled to collide a high-speed spacecraft with an asteroid in an attempt to change its orbit using a technique called a 'kinetic impactor'.

Among other activities, NASA will host a televised briefing beginning on Sept. 26 from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland. APL is the builder and manager of the DART spacecraft for NASA.

This test will show a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it to change the asteroid's motion in a way that can be measured using ground-based telescopes. DART will provide important data to help better prepare for an asteroid that might pose an impact hazard to Earth, should one ever be discovered.

Here's how to watch (all times Eastern):

Monday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. - NASA will host a hybrid media day at APL focused on the technology enabling the DART spacecraft to autonomously navigate to and impact its target asteroid. Participants include leaders from NASA and the DART mission team. In-person attendees will have an opportunity to tour the DART mission operations center at APL, located at 11100 Johns Hopkins Road in Laurel, Maryland.

Thursday, Sept. 22

3 p.m. - Media briefing at NASA Headquarters to preview DART's final activities before its impact with Dimorphos. The media briefing will take place in the Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in the Mary W. Jackson building, 300 E. Street, SW in Washington and include senior leaders from NASA and APL.

Monday, Sept. 26 (DART Impact Day)

6 p.m. - Live coverage of DART's impact with the asteroid Dimorphos will air on NASA TV and the agency's website. The public also can watch live on agency social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

7:14 p.m. - DART's kinetic impact with asteroid Dimorphos.

About DART mission:

66 million years ago, a giant asteroid impact on the Earth likely caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Currently no known asteroid poses an immediate threat. But if one day a large asteroid were to be discovered on a collision course with Earth, it might have to be deflected from its trajectory to prevent catastrophic consequences.