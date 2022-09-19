My mother’s liking for her: Biden on Queen Elizabeth II

"She (the Queen) had that look, like 'are you OK? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?' And then also 'make sure you do what you're supposed to do," Biden said, adding that the Queen reminded him of his mother.

"It's about treating people with dignity...that's exactly what she communicated," he said, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier in a tribute to the Queen, Biden described the late monarch as "decent" and "honourable".

Speaking at Lancaster House, having signed the official book of condolence for the Queen, Biden said his country's "hearts go out" to "all the people of the United Kingdom".

"You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were," he said, adding: "The world is better for her."