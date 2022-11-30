Musk’s Twitter no longer bans COVID misinformation policy: What else did he say?

Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter Dr. Simone Gold, a former emergency room physician, wrote,'' Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 Misinformation Policy as of November 23rd. This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options. A win for free speech and medical freedom!.''

"Bad news," tweeted epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who urged people not to flee Twitter but to stay and stand up for accurate information about the virus. "Stay folks - do NOT cede the town square to them!" The virus, meanwhile, continues to spread, as reported by PTI.

The Tesla Boss Musk has signaled an interest in rolling back many of the platform's previous rules meant to combat misinformation.

Last week, Musk said he would grant 'amnesty' to account holders who had been kicked off Twitter. He's also reinstated the accounts for several people who spread COVID misinformation, including that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose personal account was suspended this year for repeatedly violating Twitter's COVID rules.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.