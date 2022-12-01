Musk says Apple never planned to pull Twitter from App Store; What else did he say?

Taking to micro-blogging site, the wealthiest person on earth said,'Talking to Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.''

New York, Dec 01 : Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday he and Tim Cook have 'resolved the misunderstanding' over Twitter possibly being removed from the Apple Inc's App Store.

''Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,'' the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla Inc said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Tesla boss had claimed that Apple has threatened to ban Twitter from its app store without providing any explanation.

In a series of tweets, Musk accused Apple of hating free speech. ''Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?'' he wrote.

Musk then tagged Apple chief Tim Cook, asking him "What's going on here?"

However, no official word on the matter has been said either by Twitter or Apple. Apple has not responded publicly to Musk's earlier tweets.

Earlier, a top European Union official warned Musk that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc, as reported by PTI.

Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla CEO that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year.

The two held a video call to discuss Twitter's preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. It's part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe the global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk's vision for a more unfettered Twitter.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Recently, Musk announced that there will be 3 check marks from now on- Gold (companies), Grey (governments) and also the Blue (individuals, celebrities or not), to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform. He also called it to be a 'painful, but necessary' measure.