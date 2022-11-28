Musk fixes 'slight degradation of service' on Twitter: What else did he say?

Taking to micro-blogging platform, the wealthiest person on earth said, "Twitter experienced slight degradation of service today from an old 3rd party tool used to block accounts that had no rate limit (sigh). Should be fixed now.'

A degradation of service attack is a type of denial of service (DoS) attack geared toward disrupting the service, speed and response time of a network or website. It is designed to degrade services of a target to its point before becoming partially or permanently unavailable, according to technopedia.

In yet another tweet, John Kraus, a spaceflight photographer asked whether the character limit is expanding to 1,000 on Twitter, to which, Musk replied saying, 'it's on the todo list'.

Recently, Billionaire Musk announced that there will be 3 check marks from now on- Gold (companies), Grey (governments) and also the Blue (individuals, celebrities or not), to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform. He also called it to be a 'painful, but necessary' measure.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired Twitter. In India too, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.