"We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he said in a statement.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lying in state on a catafalque in London's historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday evening.

President Draupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch's casket, Biden crossing himself and touching his heart as he stood on a gallery in the medieval hall.

Others who paid their last respects included French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.