Moscow says hospitalisation reports of its foreign minister at G20 meet is 'height of fakery'

Russia's foreign ministry said that media reports of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital were "fake". "This, of course, is the height of fakery," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Reuters reported.

Lavrov is representing Russian president Putin, who reportedly backed out attending the G20 summit owing to the fears of assassination attemt. Russian political strategist and Putin adviser Sergey Markov advised him to skip as there was a big chance of assassination from the "from the special services of the U.S., Britain and Ukraine."

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left India to Bali earlier in the day where he will attend three sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health.

"During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that "reflects growth amid challenges".