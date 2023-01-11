MM Keeravani's acceptance speech at Golden Globes Awards

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment. I am excited to share this with my wife, who is sitting right there. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else," he said in the clip shared on the official social media page of Golden Globe Awards.

Los Angeles, Jan 11: MM Keeravani, who created a history by winning best original song-motion picture at Golden Globe Award for his 'Naatu Naatu' song, thanked the entire team in his acceptance speech.

He said, "I was planning not to say those words when I got an award like this. But sorry to say, I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to - in order of priority my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshith, without him this wouldn't have happened, and Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you, all."

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the 'RRR' team.

Two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman called it "incredible". He wrote, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats

@ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! [sic]"

'RRR' is a historical fiction film in which Ram Charan and Junior NTR play the leads. SS Rajamouli-directorial flick also had Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the cast. The flick was one of the biggest hits of 2022 as it minted over Rs 1200 crore.