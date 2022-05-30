Nepal plane crash: 14 bodies recovered from crash site; 22 on board including 4 Indians

The Nepali Army has physically located the wreckage site of the Tara Airlines plane in the country's mountainous Mustang district.

The crash site has been located but the aircraft is totally damaged and parts are scattered here and there, according to Ratopati.com, a popular news portal.

Pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, after nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, the Nepal Army said on Monday.

Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Twitter. "Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang," he tweeted along with a picture of what appears to be the wreckage of the aircraft. Lt Mangal Shrestha, a police inspector and a guide have already reached the site, he said.

. .

"Other rescue team members from different agencies are trying to reach the sites using small helicopters. Every possible means to reach the site is being considered," Brig Gen. Silwal said. Rescuers pulled out 14 bodies from the crash site and have been scouring the area for the remains of the others, according to rescuers, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The aircraft wreckage was found by a group of nine people who were in the mountain region to pick up Yarsha Gumba, a Himalayan herb meant for boosting energy, the news portal reported.

Patrol and search units from security forces and groups of locals continued the on-foot search amid adverse weather conditions in the Dhaulagiri region, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. Flights between the two cities are usually 20-25 minutes long.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents.

Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started its business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.