Minister Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Paraguay

Asuncion, Aug 23: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy here in Paraguay with his counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola, expressing confidence that this new resident mission will take the bilateral relations to greater heights.

Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, is also the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Paraguay, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.