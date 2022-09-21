According to a report in Birmingham World, a social media account called Apna Muslims had called for a "peaceful protest" outside the Durga Bhawan temple on Tuesday.

Leicester city in the United Kingdom has seen an escalation of scuffles gradually brewed into communal tension leading to the arrest of 47 people so far, British media outlets have reported. The unrest first began after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match of August 28. There were also reports that a Hindu temple in the city was vandalised and a saffron flag outside it was pulled down by unidentified persons. The latest episode has led to community leaders and police calling for calm.

Leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities presented a united front on Tuesday as they appealed for harmony in the wake of violent clashes following an India-Pakistan cricket match, which has led to 47 arrests.

Pradyumna Das, President of the city's ISKCON Temple, read out a statement joined by community leaders outside a mosque in the city to express "sadness" over the violence which escalated over the weekend. The community leaders demanded that the "inciters of hatred" leave Leicester alone and called for an immediate cessation of provocation and violence, both in thought and behaviour.

"Our message to anyone that sows disharmony between us is clear: we will not let you succeed. We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques and mandirs alike - whether provocation with loud music, flag bearing, derogatory chants or physical attacks against the fabric of worship. This is not acceptable nor upheld by our faiths," the statement said.

"We are a strong family, we will work together to resolve whatever concern may arise - we do not need to call up any assistance from outside our city. Leicester has no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division," he said, highlighting that Hindus and Muslims have lived "harmoniously" in the city for over half a century.

It came as police patrols continued in the city as the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected.

There were social media videos circulating showing a temple flag being ripped out and glass bottles being hurled. The Indian High Commission said in its statement on Monday: "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people."

Leicester, in the East Midlands region of England, is known as the city with a large chunk of population of South Asian descent. The city's Belgrave Road is famous as the Golden Mile, packed with Indian-origin jewellery, food and other businesses, and also a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.