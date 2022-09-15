The same Twitter user with a username @logan_smith526 also shared the exact date of King Charles III, the present King of the United Kingdom. The tweet informed that March 28, 2026 will be the last day for the present monarch of the UK, reported UK-based Daily Star.

According to the tabloid, the account is now private and only "approved followers" can view his tweets.

Smith had reportedly tweeted back in July that Queen Elizabeth would die on September 8, 2022, which ended up being right. Since then, post started gaining a lot of attention on various social media platforms.

However, that hasn't stopped the screenshots of his post from going viral on social media.

Netizens wanted to know who Logan was and how he got the first date right. One Twitter user asked: "Who is this person @Logan_Smith526 who predicted the Queen's sad demise?"

Another user has warned Logan. "RIP to logan I know the British are coming for him," wrote the user.

Another user wrote, "This is legit. Posted from someone I'm following on gab. In July, LoganSmith tweeted that the Queen dies on Sep 8, 2022, and that Charles dies on Mar 28, 2026. The tweet is archived and Twitter deleted the account."

This is how others reacted:

Charles, the eldest of the Queen and Prince Phillip's four children, is the longest surviving heir to the throne. Aged 73, he has been heir to the throne since the age of three. He was also the first heir to the throne to attend his mother's coronation.