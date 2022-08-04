Lights off as Europe dives into energy saving mode

This would enable country to keep the lights on in the worst case scenario if Russia were to totally cut-off supplies. Currently the reductions are voluntary but with the energy prices soaring, it could act as a motivation. The European Commission may make it mandatory in case of a severe shortage or unusually high consumption.

France which gets a majority of its energy (70 per cent) from nuclear power is still looking to reduce its energy consumption ahead of the winter. Air-conditioned ships have been told to keep their doors closed or face a fine of 750.

Further a ban on illuminated advertising between 1 am and 6 am has also been extended to cover the entire country. Government offies will be able to turn on the air-conditioner only if it is hotter than 26 degree celsius indoors.

Germany uses gas for heating and only 15 per cent goes into generating electricity. Authorities across the country are trying to find ways to consumption in both these areas. Some cities have begun turning off lights and fountains in public places.

In Italy emergency measures such as early closure of shops are being considered.

In June Greece revealed operation thermostat aimed ar reducing energy consumption by 10 per cent this year and then by 30 per cent by 2030.

Spain is not dependent on Russian gas supplies, but it has still been encouraging citizens to reduce energy consumption.